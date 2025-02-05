UNRWA Warns: Jenin Heading towards Catastrophe

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] has warned that conditions in the historic refugee camp of Jenin are deteriorating amid "Israel’s" ruthless aggression in the occupied West Bank.

“The residents of this particular camp have endured the impossible,” UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma told a media briefing on Tuesday.

“She further stated “Large parts of the camp were completely destroyed in a series of detonations by the 'Israeli' forces. It is estimated that 100 houses were destroyed or heavily damaged.”

In parallel, Touma further stated that the destruction of basic infrastructure had taken a toll on the education system.

This comes as UNRWA revealed that it received no warning from the "Israeli" side prior to the detonation of its facilities.

Touma referred to a recent such action, on February 2, and said the detonation “was when children were supposed to go back to school.”

"Israel" has banned UNRWA's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, and contact with the entity's authorities since January 30.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Touma said UNRWA's services inside Jenin have come to a full stop in early December.

Earlier on Monday, Palestinian authorities raised "ethnic cleansing" accusations while a UN special rapporteur blamed "Israel" for “genocidal intent” in martyring at least 70 Palestinians in Jenin since the start of the year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned "Israeli" attacks in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, particularly in Jenin, Tulkarem, Tubas, Far’a and Tammun.

The ministry said civilians are forcibly displaced from homes under armed threat, while entire neighborhoods are being destroyed with explosives, “which results in the forced alteration of Palestinian geography.”

The ministry called this a “flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Conventions.”