Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing: US To Control Gaza, Palestinians to Be Relocated!

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has proposed that the United States assume control of the Gaza Strip, describing the area as a “demolition site” that requires redevelopment.

Speaking at a joint press conference with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump outlined a plan for the US to clear unexploded ordnance, rebuild infrastructure, and create jobs and housing.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump told reporters.

Trump did not rule out deploying US troops to Gaza, stating, “If it’s necessary, we’ll do that.” “I do see a long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East,” he said.

He described his vision as transforming Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

A key aspect of the proposal involves relocating Gaza’s approximately two million Palestinian residents to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan. Trump claimed that regional leaders supported the idea, though he did not provide details on how the relocation would be implemented.

For his part, Netanyahu praised Trump’s proposal, calling it “thinking outside the box with fresh ideas” and expressing optimism about its potential to change history.

The announcement has drawn widespread criticism. Human rights organizations condemned the proposal as a form of ethnic cleansing, emphasizing that forced displacement violates international law.

Hamas officials also denounced the plan, stating that Palestinians would resist such efforts.

Additionally, both Egypt and Jordan have previously rejected similar resettlement proposals, citing concerns over regional stability and Palestinian rights.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed strong support for Trump’s proposal regarding Gaza.

“Gaza MUST BE FREE from Hamas. As @POTUS shared today, the United States stands ready to lead and Make Gaza Beautiful Again,” Rubio said on X. “Our pursuit is one of lasting peace in the region for all people.”

Rubio has consistently advocated for decisive action against Hamas. In October 2023, he emphasized that “Israel” “has no choice but to seek the complete eradication of Hamas in Gaza,” acknowledging the significant costs but asserting that failing to eliminate the group would have even more severe consequences.

Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA, has strongly criticized President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s residents, stating that such an action would be “tantamount to destroying them as a people.”

He emphasized, “Gaza is their home. Gaza’s death and destruction is a result of the government of ‘Israel’ killing civilians by the thousands, often with US bombs.”

Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of the US Congress, has accused Trump of “openly calling for ethnic cleansing” in response to his proposal to relocate Gaza’s residents and “level the site.”

In a post on X, Tlaib criticized the continued US funding to the “Israeli” government while cutting off federal funds to working Americans.

Democrats have responded with swift condemnation to Trump’s suggestion that the US should take control of Gaza.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy expressed his outrage on X, writing, “He’s totally lost it.”

In a follow-up post, he added, “I have news for you - we aren’t taking over Gaza.” Murphy further argued that Trump’s statement serves as a distraction, saying, “But the media and the chattering class will focus on it for a few days and Trump will have succeeded in distracting everyone from the real story - the billionaires seizing government to steal from regular people.”

California Congressman Eric Swalwell also weighed in on X, posting, “Wait what? The US is going to occupy Gaza?”

He went on to criticize the idea by referencing past promises, stating, “We were promised no more endless wars. By my count we are occupying Greenland, Canada, Panama Canal, and now..Gaza?”