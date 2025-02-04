Please Wait...

Norwegian Football Club Donates Revenue of Match Against “Maccabi Tel Aviv” to Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Norwegian football club Bodø/Glimt has announced that it will donate ticket revenues from the Jan. 23 UEFA Europa League game against "Israel’s" Maccabi Tel Aviv for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a press statement, the club declared that "Glimt cannot and will not remain unaffected by the suffering and violations of international law occurring in other parts of the world.”

The club added, “All proceeds from regular ticket sales for the home match against 'Maccabi Tel Aviv' will be donated to the Red Cross and allocated for relief efforts in Gaza.”

The donation amounts to 735,000 Norwegian kroner and, according to the club, represents “a contribution from all of us.”

Bodø/Glimt defeated 'Maccabi Tel Aviv' 3-1 in the match, securing ninth place in the standings with 14 points.

In May 2024, Norway, Spain, and Ireland, officially recognized the State of Palestine. Norway was among the first Western nations to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

