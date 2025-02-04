Please Wait...

Hezbollah Condemns Australia’s Unjust Decision to Impose Sanctions on S.G His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued a statement regarding Australia's decision  to impose sanctions on S.G His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem.

The statement declared that Australia's unjust decision to impose sanctions on Sheikh Qassem is not based on any legal or moral basis, but represents a clear bias towards the Zionist entity and a cover-up of its aggression and terrorism.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

  • Hezbollah strongly condemns the unjust decision taken by Australia to impose sanctions on Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, in a move that reveals once again the true face of this country, which proves that it is nothing but an obedient tool in the service of the US-Zionist project.

  • This unjust decision is not based on any legal or moral basis, but represents a clear bias towards the Zionist entity and a cover-up of its aggression and terrorism. The peoples of the world have witnessed all the massacres and crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against innocent civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, and they have come to realize who is the real terrorist, who practices genocide and war crimes, and who provides it with political and legal cover and participates in these massacres. The Australian state should have punished the Zionist murderers and stood by the oppressed Lebanese and Palestinian people. 

  • Hezbollah affirms that this decision will not affect the morale of the loyal resistance people in Lebanon or Hezbollah's position and its natural right to resist and defend its country and its people and stand with the rightful cause of the Palestinian people.

