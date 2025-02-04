This unjust decision is not based on any legal or moral basis, but represents a clear bias towards the Zionist entity and a cover-up of its aggression and terrorism. The peoples of the world have witnessed all the massacres and crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against innocent civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, and they have come to realize who is the real terrorist, who practices genocide and war crimes, and who provides it with political and legal cover and participates in these massacres. The Australian state should have punished the Zionist murderers and stood by the oppressed Lebanese and Palestinian people.