Barak: We Must Pave Way to Oust Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” Prime Minister Ehud Barak argued that US President Donald Trump will press the current premiere Netanyahu to finalize key agreements, particularly regarding captives and Gaza while leveraging a Saudi deal.

In a new opinion published by Haaretz, he stressed that Netanyahu faces political and domestic challenges, particularly with the judicial overhaul, risking what he described as “Israel’s” democratic values."

“First, Trump will twist Netanyahu's arm, but the responsibility for stopping the march toward a dictatorship lies with us,” Barak wrote in his opinion piece.

In Barak’s view, Donald Trump's unpredictability is a key element of his power, and it seems that Benjamin Netanyahu's visit will involve symbolic gestures, though the discussions behind closed doors will be decisive.

Trump is expected to demand that Netanyahu complete the captive deal initiated last May, which Netanyahu had previously rejected, resulting in casualties, as per the piece.

“In contrast to Netanyahu’s public stance, this may be the reality he will have to accept, especially with the potential deal with Saudi Arabia,” Barak emphasized.

He went on to say that Netanyahu is under political pressure, particularly regarding the return of captives, the situation in Gaza, and domestic policy matters.

Despite these challenges, Netanyahu’s government may survive, according to Barak, who urges preparing for the possibility of toppling Netanyahu’s government and resisting the judicial overhaul.

The former “Israeli” prime minister concluded by saying that “preparations for extensive and non-violent civil disobedience must be expedited, with steps taken to hasten the toppling of this government, before it casts us all down into the abyss of a dark and corrupt messianic autocracy.”