Lebanon Files Complaint to UNSC over “Israel’s” 1701 Violations

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry submitted through its permanent mission to the UN, a complaint to the Security Council over “Israel’s” continuous violations of Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.



The complaint stressed Lebanon’s rejection of the “systematic ‘Israeli’ attacks and violations” as well as “Israel’s” removal of the withdrawal line’s signs.



Lebanon urged the UN Security Council for a firm and clear position on “Israel’s” repetitive breaches, and for obliging it to respect its undertakings.



It also called the UNSC to reinforce support for the Lebanese army and the UNIFIL “to guarantee the protection of the Lebanese sovereignty and the safety of the Lebanese citizens.”