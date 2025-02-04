Trudeau Announces Tariff Deal with Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the US will postpone the imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian imports for at least 30 days, following discussions with US President Donald Trump.

The agreement was reached after a phone call between the two leaders on Monday, during which Canada committed to strengthening border security. The announcement follows Trump’s decision on Saturday to sign executive orders imposing tariffs – 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada and 10% on imports from China – citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together,” Trudeau said in a post on X. “Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan – reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology, and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl.”

As part of the deal, nearly 10,000 frontline personnel will be deployed to secure the border, according to the Canadian prime minister. Canada also announced new initiatives, including the appointment of a fentanyl czar, who will be responsible for coordinating efforts to combat the opioid crisis and prevent the trafficking of fentanyl.

“We will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, and launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl, and money laundering,” Trudeau stated. “I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million.”

Trump expressed his satisfaction with the initial outcome of the agreement with Canada in a recent post on Truth Social, saying, “I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30-day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”

Earlier in the day, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reached a similar agreement with Trump, agreeing to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border to address fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. In return, the US pledged to intensify efforts to stop the trafficking of weapons into Mexico.

Markets experienced increased volatility, with major stock indices and cryptocurrency valuations fluctuating in response to what was described as a “Trump tariff tantrum,” before recovering some of their losses after news broke of the deal with Mexico.

Trump has highlighted tariffs as a key negotiating tool in trade discussions, both during his first term and following his reelection in 2024.