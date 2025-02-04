Iran Launches Main Phase of New Air Defense Drill

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army has kicked off the second phase of the “Eqtedar 1403” air defense drill, focusing on the protection of the national airspace amid efforts to further bolster the country’s defense capabilities.

Iran’s homegrown ‘Majid’ air defense missile system took the lead during the new stage of the drill by bringing down various types of pilotless aircraft on Tuesday.

During this phase of the comprehensive drills, tactics to detect, track, intercept and shoot down hostile targets are set to be practiced.

The air defense units participating in the exercise will employ indigenous radar systems as well as a surveillance network in the general areas of the drill, which covers the southwestern and central sectors of Iran.

Command and control centers will use homegrown sophisticated active and passive radar systems, and utilize signal and electro-optical monitoring to track hostile targets in the war game zone.

Upon interception, smart command-and-control systems will assign appropriate air defense systems to neutralize threats.

Under the operational command of the Joint Air Defense Base of Iran, the ‘Eqtedar 1403’ air defense drill seeks to integrate efforts from the Army’s Air Defense Force and the Air Force.

The exercise is designed to simulate realistic battlefield conditions, providing an opportunity to test a variety of advanced, domestically produced air defense systems.

The systems will engage in countering a range of threats, including aerial assaults, missile strikes, and electronic warfare tactics.

By recreating such scenarios, the drill aims to evaluate and enhance the readiness of Iran’s air defense forces in responding to potential external threats.

The commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces asserts that the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces would confront whatever instance of violation against the country’s soil.

Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.