Iran Vows to Defend Its Peaceful Nuclear Program Amid Global Pressures

By Staff, Agencies

A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to safeguarding its peaceful nuclear program against external pressures.

During a visit to an exhibition highlighting Iran’s latest nuclear advancements at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI], Ali Shamkhani emphasized the transparency of the country’s nuclear activities and its adherence to international regulations.

“Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons and will never do so,” Shamkhani stated. “However, it will defend its legal rights with full determination.”

He criticized world powers for failing to uphold their commitments and attempting to undermine Iran’s rights, stressing that the Islamic Republic remains resolute in protecting national interests.

Shamkhani also highlighted the importance of nuclear technology for Iran’s development, pointing out its crucial role in clean energy, agriculture, medicine, and environmental sustainability. He argued that opposition to Iran’s scientific progress stems from concerns over the country’s growing independence in this field.

Referring to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], Shamkhani noted that Iran had demonstrated the peaceful nature of its nuclear program by engaging in the agreement. However, the US withdrawal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions left the deal uncertain, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its compliance in response to unfulfilled commitments by other signatories.