Trump Seeks New $1 Billion Arms Sale to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Not deviating an inch from the norm of supporting the apartheid “Israeli” entity, the administration of US President Donald Trump has requested congressional approval for a new arms sale estimated at $1 billion to “Israel”.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials familiar with the sale, reported that the proposed arms package includes 4,700 1,000-pound bombs, valued at over $700 million, in addition to armored bulldozers manufactured by Caterpillar, which are worth more than $300 million.

Funding for this request is expected to come from the annual military assistance the United States provides to “Israel”, which totals $3.8 billion each year through the foreign military financing program.

The specific types of bombs in the latest arms package sale include 1,000-pound “general purpose” bombs and Caterpillar D9 armored bulldozers, which have historically been used to raze houses and other buildings in the West Bank as part of an ongoing operation in Jenin.

This comes as “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting Washington and set to meet Trump on Tuesday to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza, a separate truce in Lebanon, and escalating tensions across West Asia.

During his visit, Netanyahu is anticipated to push for the acceleration of previously requested arms transfers amounting to over $8 billion, which include various types of bombs, missiles, and artillery rounds.

Moreover, Netanyahu met with Elon Musk, the owner of the X social media platform and an adviser to Trump in Washington, during which they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between “Israel” and the United States in the field of artificial intelligence.

The meeting aimed to explore collaboration in artificial intelligence, as the US prepares to invest heavily in this sector, positioning “Israel” as a key player in the initiative. Netanyahu has referred to Musk as “a great friend of ‘Israel’,” emphasizing his steadfast support for “Israel”.

A report published by The Washington Post revealed that US tech companies had worked directly with “Israel” and provided the entity with more access to the company’s latest AI services from the early weeks of the Gaza war to defeat Palestinians.

“Israel” has received a record $17.9 billion in weaponry from October 2023 to October 2024, and in January, former President Joe Biden announced an $8 billion arms package for “Israel”.

However, the earlier requests, initiated by the Biden administration, have faced delays due to concerns from some Democratic lawmakers about the humanitarian implications of ongoing arms sales amid the escalating violence in Gaza.

This announcement follows Trump's recent lifting of a hold on the sale of 2,000-pound bombs that had been imposed by the Biden administration.

Last week, Trump defended the decision to resume the bomb shipments, stating, "They paid for them and they have been waiting for them for a long time," indicating he would not withhold future weapons deliveries to “Israel”.