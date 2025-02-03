Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

N Korea Condemns US for “Rogue State” Label, Vows Retaliation

N Korea Condemns US for “Rogue State” Label, Vows Retaliation
folder_openKoreas access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has strongly criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for labeling the country a "rogue state," warning of a firm response to any provocation from Washington, according to state media reports on Monday.

In its first official rebuke of the Trump administration, Pyongyang condemned Rubio’s remarks as a "grave political provocation" aimed at tarnishing the image of a sovereign state, the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported.

A spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry denounced Rubio’s comments—where he grouped North Korea with Iran as rogue states—as "absurd and illogical," arguing that the US, "the most depraved state in the world," had no right to make such accusations.

The statement asserted that Rubio’s remarks reaffirmed Washington’s unchanged hostility toward North Korea, warning:

"We will never tolerate any provocation from the US, which has always been hostile to the DPRK and will continue to be so in the future. As always, we will take tough counteraction accordingly."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has signaled interest in re-engaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though Pyongyang has yet to respond.

NorthKorea UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
N Korea Condemns US for “Rogue State” Label, Vows Retaliation

N Korea Condemns US for “Rogue State” Label, Vows Retaliation

6 hours ago
Kim Orders Expansion of N Korea’s Nuke Arsenal Amid Heightened Tensions

Kim Orders Expansion of N Korea’s Nuke Arsenal Amid Heightened Tensions

5 days ago
S Korean President Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Attempt

S Korean President Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Attempt

19 days ago
Impeached South Korean President Faces Backlash over Pay Increase

Impeached South Korean President Faces Backlash over Pay Increase

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 03-02-2025 Hour: 10:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot