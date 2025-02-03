N Korea Condemns US for “Rogue State” Label, Vows Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has strongly criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for labeling the country a "rogue state," warning of a firm response to any provocation from Washington, according to state media reports on Monday.

In its first official rebuke of the Trump administration, Pyongyang condemned Rubio’s remarks as a "grave political provocation" aimed at tarnishing the image of a sovereign state, the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported.

A spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry denounced Rubio’s comments—where he grouped North Korea with Iran as rogue states—as "absurd and illogical," arguing that the US, "the most depraved state in the world," had no right to make such accusations.

The statement asserted that Rubio’s remarks reaffirmed Washington’s unchanged hostility toward North Korea, warning:

"We will never tolerate any provocation from the US, which has always been hostile to the DPRK and will continue to be so in the future. As always, we will take tough counteraction accordingly."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has signaled interest in re-engaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though Pyongyang has yet to respond.