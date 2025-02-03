’Israeli’ Army Pursue Aggression on West Bank; Fierce Battles in Jenin, Tulkarm

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation of the West Bank is encroaching on the Jenin and Tulkarm camps, causing widespread destruction and destruction of homes, property, and infrastructure.

The occupation army reinforced Yamoun after infiltration, arresting a Palestinian youth after besieging his house in the town, west of Jenin.

"Israeli" occupation forces have completely emptied the Jenin camp, displacing over 22,000 residents, resulting in mass detainments in the city and surrounding villages.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that two Palestinians were killed by "Israeli" occupation gunfire in the Jenin camp yesterday evening, and their bodies are still withheld.

Resistance fighters Yazan Hatem al-Hassan and Amir Ahmad Abu al-Hassan were martyred in a complex ambush against occupation forces in Jenin camp, resulting in the death of a soldier and multiple injuries.

On its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said three women were injured by shrapnel as a result of the "Israeli" shelling of the camp.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance fighters continue to confront the invading "Israeli" forces, and in one instance, they targeted them with an IED in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, north of Jenin.

The al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Brigade's Silat al-Harithiya Battalion detonated IEDs targeting "Israeli" military vehicles, causing confirmed casualties in the town of Yamoun.

Moreover, "Israeli" occupation forces continue their fifth consecutive day of aggression in Tulkarm, systematically bulldozing, raiding, and emptying Palestinian homes, despite military reinforcements.

In response, the al-Quds Brigades - Tulkarm Brigade confronted an "Israeli" infantry force in the southern neighborhood of Tulkarm, resulting in confirmed casualties.

Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital and Israa Specialized Hospital are under siege, occupying commercial buildings, obstructing ambulances and medical crews, and subjecting them to search and field investigations.