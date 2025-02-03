’Israel’ Gathering Intel. on Egyptian Army in Sinai: ’Israeli’ Media

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has begun gathering intelligence on the Egyptian army in the Sinai region, "Israeli" Channel 14's military affairs correspondent, Hillel Rosen, confirmed on Sunday.

Rosen stated that "Israeli" authorities have gathered evidence showing Egypt's military moving in Sinai against Camp David Agreement.

The Camp David Accords, signed in 1979, divide Sinai into three zones: A and B with limited forces, leading to demilitarized Zone C with lightly armed police.

The last zone was later modified to allow the presence of Egyptian military forces.

Rosen noted that the Egyptian army published short documentaries of its training exercises in the region, which include soldiers emerging from tunnels.

The analyst stated that the matter has reached security officials in the Pentagon, who have in turn sent messages to the Egyptian army requesting explanations for this development.

He added that "Israel" is monitoring the situation, but it has started gathering intelligence more significantly in the Sinai region and has not waited for the Americans.

In the same context, "Israeli" website Natziv Net reported that the entity is complaining for the first time about severe Egyptian violations of the peace agreement.