NATO Plans to Oust Zelensky – Russian Intel

By Staff, Agencies

NATO is considering trying to facilitate the removal of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky from power by discrediting him ahead of potential elections next fall, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed in a statement on Monday.

The agency believes that Western officials see Zelensky as a key obstacle to peace talks with Moscow.

Zelensky, despite his term expiring in May, has refused to step down and postponed presidential elections due to the 2022 martial law imposed due to Russia's escalated conflict.

Western leaders are looking to “freeze” the conflict by pushing both Moscow and Kiev toward negotiations, but Zelensky is seen as a barrier, the SVR said.

To address this, the bloc is reportedly preparing a campaign to discredit Zelensky ahead of Ukraine’s next presidential elections, which the agency said could take place next fall.

The SVR claimed that Western officials plan to release information linking Zelensky and his team to the embezzlement of over $1.5 billion in funds intended for purchasing military equipment.

Additionally, the report alleged that Zelensky’s administration was involved in schemes to divert the salaries of 130,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers who remain listed as active service members.

In addition, the agency suggested that the return of Donald Trump to the White House has created uncertainty over future Western support for Ukraine, which could accelerate efforts to replace Zelensky.

Neither NATO nor Ukrainian officials have responded to the SVR’s claims so far.