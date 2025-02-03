Please Wait...

Battle of the Mighty

 

IRGC Missiles Can Strike Any Enemy; Navy Capable of Engagement Anywhere: Salami

IRGC Missiles Can Strike Any Enemy; Navy Capable of Engagement Anywhere: Salami
5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has hailed the capabilities of the force’s missiles and their deterrence.

At an event in Tehran, Major General Hossein Salami stated our missiles can strike any enemy target, bypassing all anti-missile systems."

“This is the power that was once demonstrated at Ain al-Asad, showing our capacity and will to confront. This power is the basis of our deterrence,” he added.

The commander referred to the Corps' retaliatory strikes against the US-occupied Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, following Washington's assassination of Iran's former anti-terror commander, Qassem Soleimani.

“Today, the IRGC Navy can fight with the enemy anywhere,” Salami went on.

The commander described the Corps as “greater than all other powers,” saying, “Today, it is impossible to [truly] depict the full grandeur of the IRGC.”

“The enemy will expire, but the IRGC and the [Islamic Republic’s] Basij [volunteer force] will never expire,” he noted.

Salami added that today, the Corps had taken immense strides towards enhancing its armory and combat skills.

“In terms of weaponry, it (the Corps) is far more advanced and much more skilled in its capabilities [than before], remaining highly motivated in building [even more] power.”

According to the commander, the IRGC forces have not been afraid of sacrificing their lives towards defending the nation since the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Regarding the Aerospace Force, he said, “The impact of this power is felt instantly, and the enemy sees this power everywhere.”

