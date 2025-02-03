Please Wait...

Hamas: Hague Group Crucial Step Toward Ending ’Israeli’ Occupation
By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas hailed the alliance of countries to coordinate legal, diplomatic, and economic actions against "Israel," citing it as a crucial step in ending the Zionist entiy's occupation.

“We commend the initiative of South Africa, Malaysia, Namibia, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Senegal, Honduras and Belize in establishing The Hague Group,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

The Gaza-based group aims to end "Israeli" occupation of Palestinian lands, support self-determination rights, and establish an independent state for its people.

Hamas described the initiative as “an important and key step at the international level to end this racist and fascist occupation.”

"The Zionist occupation system cannot be ended without global cost and isolation, similar to apartheid and Nazi regimes, and without international justice against war criminals", it added.

It urged global nations to join the group in supporting humanity and restoring credibility of international humanitarian law and human rights laws, which have been violated by genocide warfare.

On January 31, representatives from nine countries convened in The Hague, Netherlands, to announce the formation of the Hague Group.

The group expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, livelihoods, communities, and cultural heritage in the Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories due to "Israel's" genocidal war.

It noted that it was refusing to “remain passive” in the face of such international crimes against the Palestinians.

