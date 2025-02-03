Iran: Deal Exchange Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi confirmed that the prisoner exchange between “Israel” and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has laid bare the full extent of “Israel’s” defeat and the Palestinian people’s victory in the Gaza Strip.

Mousavi was speaking at a meeting with Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami.

He also emphasized that the Army and IRG shield the Iranian people from the enemies’ bullet, asserting that the unity between the two forces would cause joy among the nation but would definitely provoke outrage among the enemies.

The Iranian commander said such a sense of empathy and cohesion would certainly be “very influential” and boost the country’s defensive and national power.