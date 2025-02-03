Demonstrations against Trump’s Mass Deportation Erupt across California, Texas

By Staff, Agencies

As the Trump administration moves forward to implement its hardline immigration agenda, immigration advocates across the US have mobilized to protest against potential deportations and raids.

The most intense protests occurred on Sunday in California and Texas along the border and near halls of government, with demonstrations of civil disobedience.

The protests in Los Angeles, organized and promoted on social media, attracted thousands of demonstrators who marched to City Hall downtown.

Protesters were carrying signs that read, “The real criminal is in the White House,” “Jesus said love thy neighbor, not deport them,” and “Fight ignorance, not immigrants.”

Images and videos shared on social media showed demonstrators waving Mexican flags and carrying signs opposing Trump’s deportation policies.

California Senator Alex Padilla, a member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety, said, “All Americans will feel the impacts of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda, creating chaos and fear in communities across our country, while also driving up costs for businesses and consumers.”.

Similarly, protesters gathered in Dallas, Texas to rally against arrests and raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE]. The protesters advocated for “legalization for all and an end to unjust immigration policies.”

“We are here standing in solidarity with immigrants, with the undocumented community, with our friends, family, neighbors, the folks who helped build this country and make this community run,” said one protester.

Under Trump’s new executive orders, the ICE is allowed to target migrants at sensitive locations, like churches, and schools, for arrests and potential deportations.