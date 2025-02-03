Please Wait...

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Withdraw from Key Points in South Syria

folder_openSyria access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces that have expanded their occupation of Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government withdrew from several key spots in the southwestern province of Quneitra.

The occupation troops reportedly pulled out of “provincial and court buildings” in the province’s city of al-Baath.

According to reports, “'Israeli' forces [also] partially withdrew from the vicinity of the al-Mantara Dam and the town of al-Qahtaniyah in the Quneitra countryside.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR], a UK-based so-called monitor, meanwhile, reported withdrawal of the forces “from some sites, which they had advanced into after the fall of the Syrian government, a few hours after their advancement.”

The body, however, did not provide the names of the locations.

However, The Washington Post claimed on Sunday that the "Israeli" entity established two military bases in the parts of the Arab country’s Golan Heights that are not occupied by the “Israeli” forces, despite alleging that its presence in the area would be “temporary.”

The "Israeli" withdrawal also took place after emergence of a new resistance group in the Arab country, which has vowed to carry out “surprise” strikes against "Israeli" occupation forces and Jolani’s “terrorist gangs.”

In a statement on Friday, the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria [IRFS], as the group is named, said it had already staged one such strike against "Israeli" troops in Quneitra Province.

Israel Syria quneitra

