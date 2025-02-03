Zubeidi to Al-Ahed: Resistance is the Only Path to Liberate Palestine and Restore Its Dignity

By Mostafa Awada

Lebanon - In September 2021, one of the most prominent Palestinian detainees, Zakaria Zubeidi, etched his name into the history of Palestinian resistance and resilience by taking part in a daring escape from the Zionist entity’s "Gilboa" prison. Zubeidi, along with five other detainees, tunneled out using primitive tools in what is considered one of the most audacious prison escapes in the history of the occupation. Though rearrested days later, Zubeidi regained his freedom through the "Flood of the Free" swap operation, which followed the heroic "Al-Aqsa Flood" Operation.

My Freedom is Incomplete Until Palestine is Liberated

In an interview with Al-Ahed News, the freed detainee Zubeidi spoke about his sense of freedom, emphasizing that it remains incomplete as long as the Palestinian people have not achieved their right to freedom and independence. Zubeidi stated:

"Our people have endured a century of relentless struggle. The time has come to attain our freedom and establish an independent Palestinian state."

He added that given the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people—marked by killings, destruction and displacement—urgent efforts must be made to bring an end to this suffering.

Zubeidi highlighted the Palestinian people's uncertain future, living under constant and imminent threat. He called on the international community to recognize Palestine’s right to freedom, declaring:

"The same world that granted the occupation a right to the land of Palestine must now grant Palestine its freedom."

The Suffering of Detainees in the Occupation’s Prisons

Discussing the conditions inside the occupation’s prisons, Zubeidi described a worsening reality, with detainees subjected to brutal assaults. He detailed various forms of abuse, including severe beatings, insults, malnutrition, solitary confinement, and complete isolation from the outside world.

Expressing his hope for the release of all Palestinian detainees, he urged human rights organizations to intervene and address the plight of Palestinian prisoners.

The Occupation’s Retaliation After the 2021 Operation “Freedom Tunnel”

Zubeidi also recounted the severe retribution he faced following his escape from "Gilboa" prison, explaining that the occupation follows a policy of revenge against Palestinians, whether in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that Palestinian detainees have suffered brutal violations, including torture and extrajudicial killings, particularly during the recent Zionist aggression on Gaza.

These violations, he affirmed, were not limited to detainees but targeted the entire Palestinian population. He spoke about the harsh campaign he personally endured in the days leading up to his release, calling for these crimes to be exposed and for greater pressure on the occupation to improve detainee conditions.

Thanks to the Palestinian Resistance and the Martyrs’ Pure Blood

Zubeidi expressed deep gratitude to the Palestinian resistance, which continues its struggle against the occupation. He stated:

"Resistance is the will of a people who refuse to accept defeat and who choose to stand courageously against oppression. The blood of martyrs shed across Palestine—from Jenin to Gaza, from Al-Quds to Ramallah—has paved the way to freedom."

He concluded by affirming that Palestinian resistance is not merely a reaction to occupation but an unwavering commitment to justice. He emphasized that the sacrifices of every martyr, every prisoner, every grieving mother, and every child dreaming of freedom have shaped the path to victory and will define the future of the nation.

Click here to read the article in Arabic