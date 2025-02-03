Please Wait...

Battle of the Mighty

 

'Israeli' Investigation Unmasks Iron Dome 'Failures'

8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Channel 12 reported that operational investigations presented to Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi regarding the performance of "Israel's" air defense system during the events of October 7 revealed significant failures in the Iron Dome's response.

According to the channel's military correspondent, "Israel's" air defense system was in routine operational mode at the time of the massive rocket barrage launched by Hamas, making it difficult to handle the scale of the attack.

The investigation identified two key failures that contributed to the system's inability to intercept rockets effectively.

The first was that several Iron Dome batteries in the Gaza envelope did not operate during the first minutes of the attack for reasons "that cannot be disclosed." As a result, "no interceptions were carried out by these batteries during those minutes."

As per the military correspondent, the second failure was that it "became very difficult to reload the batteries due to the infiltration of fighters from Gaza into ‘Israeli’ territory."

The Channel 12 report noted that the attack unfolded without prior intelligence warnings, leaving the air defense system unprepared.

During the first four hours of the operation, Hamas launched 3,700 rockets toward occupied territories, with 1014 rockets fired in just the first 20 minutes. As the hours passed, multiple Iron Dome batteries ran out of ammunition, significantly reducing interception capabilities.

