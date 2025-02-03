Eyal Zamir Named next “Israeli” Chief of Staff

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yisrael Katz announced that the 24th "Israeli" Chief of Staff will be War Ministry Director-General and Major General [Res.] Eyal Zamir.

Zamir served in his last role in the "Israeli" occupation forces as deputy chief of staff, following a series of senior roles, including the head of the Southern Command, the Prime Minister's military secretary and the commander of the 36th Division [Gaash Formation].

Zamir began his service in the Armored Corps around the time of the First Lebanon War, and was the commander of the Southern Command after the 2014 Gaza war

Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram, who was also a candidate for the position, congratulated Zamir.

As per sources in the "Israeli" forces, i24NEWS reported that Baram's term of office will be extended.