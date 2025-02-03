Trump: Tariffs Could Cause Americans Some Pain

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said that Americans could feel “some pain” from newly imposed tariffs on foreign trading partners, but insisted the measures were necessary to restore economic strength. He also warned that further tariffs could be levied on the European Union and possibly the UK if trade practices are not addressed.

The latest tariffs, which take effect on Tuesday, include a 25% duty on all goods from Canada and Mexico, with a 10% tariff applied specifically to Canadian energy exports. Imports from China will also face a 10% tariff.

Trump wrote in all caps on Truth Social on Sunday, “WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE [AND MAYBE NOT!],” “IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE – AND THE RESULTS WILL BE.”

Commenting on Canada’s retaliatory measures, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump suggested the possibility of imposing steeper levies. “If they want to play the game, I don’t mind. We can play the game all they want,” he told reporters upon landing at Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

In a separate social media post, Trump renewed his call for Canada to become a US state, arguing that “without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable country.”

Addressing potential import taxes on the EU, Trump stated that with a trade deficit of $350 billion, “something is going to take place there.” He did not specify a timeline but suggested action was likely “pretty soon.”

He also called the UK “out of line” but expressed confidence that the situation “can be worked out.”

Canada and Mexico have already responded to last week’s tariff announcement. Trudeau has imposed a 25% levy on US goods, including alcohol and cosmetics, and warned of further countermeasures. Mexico has also signaled it will implement retaliatory tariffs and promote domestic products in response to Washington’s policies. Meanwhile, China has announced “corresponding countermeasures” and plans to file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization.