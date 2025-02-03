Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Musk: USAID A Criminal Organization, Funds Bioweapon Research

Musk: USAID A Criminal Organization, Funds Bioweapon Research
folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the US Agency for International Development [USAID] of financing bioweapon research, including projects that allegedly led to the emergence of Covid-19, branding the agency a “criminal organization.”

Musk’s comment came in response to a post from user KanekoaTheGreat on Sunday, which claimed that USAID had funneled $53 million to EcoHealth Alliance. The post alleged that the funds were used to support gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, potentially leading to the creation of Covid-19.

Musk went on to say, “Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people?”

Musk did not elaborate on the allegations, but the post he was responding to said, “the CIA’s deception regarding COVID-19 origins becomes much clearer when considering USAID’s long history of serving as a CIA front organization.”

“USAID is a criminal organization,” Musk wrote in another post, replying to a video about alleged USAID involvement in internet censorship and “rogue CIA work.”

EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based nonprofit organization, has been at the center of controversy due to its work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The organization has denied that its work involved gain-of-function research, but in May 2024, the US Department of Health and Human Services suspended all federal funding to EcoHealth Alliance, citing concerns over the organization’s oversight of high-risk experiments and failure to report research activities promptly.

The CIA believes it is “more likely” that Covid-19 originated from a lab leak rather than a natural source, the agency’s spokesman said last month after the confirmation of John Ratcliffe as CIA director.

 

CIA usaid trump COVID-19 ElonMusk

Comments

  1. Related News
Musk: USAID A Criminal Organization, Funds Bioweapon Research

Musk: USAID A Criminal Organization, Funds Bioweapon Research

one hour ago
Southern California Wildfires Fully Contained After Weeks of Devastation

Southern California Wildfires Fully Contained After Weeks of Devastation

one day ago
Medical Jet Crashes in Philadelphia Neighborhood, Setting Buildings Ablaze

Medical Jet Crashes in Philadelphia Neighborhood, Setting Buildings Ablaze

2 days ago
Trump Moves to Deport Pro-Palestine Students and Faculty Over Protests

Trump Moves to Deport Pro-Palestine Students and Faculty Over Protests

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 03-02-2025 Hour: 12:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot