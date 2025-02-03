Musk: USAID A Criminal Organization, Funds Bioweapon Research

By Staff, Agencies

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the US Agency for International Development [USAID] of financing bioweapon research, including projects that allegedly led to the emergence of Covid-19, branding the agency a “criminal organization.”

Musk’s comment came in response to a post from user KanekoaTheGreat on Sunday, which claimed that USAID had funneled $53 million to EcoHealth Alliance. The post alleged that the funds were used to support gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, potentially leading to the creation of Covid-19.

Musk went on to say, “Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people?”

Musk did not elaborate on the allegations, but the post he was responding to said, “the CIA’s deception regarding COVID-19 origins becomes much clearer when considering USAID’s long history of serving as a CIA front organization.”

“USAID is a criminal organization,” Musk wrote in another post, replying to a video about alleged USAID involvement in internet censorship and “rogue CIA work.”

EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based nonprofit organization, has been at the center of controversy due to its work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The organization has denied that its work involved gain-of-function research, but in May 2024, the US Department of Health and Human Services suspended all federal funding to EcoHealth Alliance, citing concerns over the organization’s oversight of high-risk experiments and failure to report research activities promptly.

The CIA believes it is “more likely” that Covid-19 originated from a lab leak rather than a natural source, the agency’s spokesman said last month after the confirmation of John Ratcliffe as CIA director.