Trump, Netanyahu to Announce Progress on Saudi-‘Israeli’ Normalization

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Haaretz daily published on Sunday, a potential deal to normalize relations between the apartheid entity and Saudi Arabia was high on the agenda of Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump at the White House this week, adding that the two officials are set to announce progress on the agreement.

The report went on to say that the Trump administration wants to move fast on it and therefore, it is considering several conditions to fall into place to make this deal viable, including holding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The deal would produce economic benefits for the US and some speculate that Trump’s repeated mention of relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan may be a negotiation tactic, allowing Saudi Arabia to later claim it successfully blocked such plans.

Back in 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco entered US-brokered rapprochement deals with the "Israeli" entity.

Washington has also reportedly been trying to add Riyadh to the list in a bid to bolster regional support for “Tel Aviv”, its most cherished ally.

In July 2023, the administration of former US President Joe Biden announced that a deal for "Israel" and Saudi Arabia to normalize relations might be on the horizon following so-called “National” Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s talks with Saudi officials in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

To sign a deal with "Israel", Riyadh publicly asked “Tel Aviv” to implement the 2002 so-called “Arab Peace” Initiative, conditioning normalizing ties with "Israel" on the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

However, members of the far-right "Israeli" entity, led by Netanyahu, say they will not make any concession to the Palestinians as part of a potential deal for normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia.

At the time, reports emerged of an agreement on the general outline of an "Israeli"-Saudi normalization pact.

Under the deal, Riyadh would secure American backing for a civilian nuclear program, as well as access to advanced weapons. In exchange, the kingdom would take major steps to distance itself from China and "Israel" would allow an independent Palestinian state.