Imam Khamenei: Iran Progressed in Every Aspect over Past 40 Years

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has praised Iran’s progress in various domains, saying the country has grown in all directions over the past 40 years.

“The Iranian nation has shown patience and perseverance for over 40 years, while all the arrogant world powers stood against it, working and plotting against it,” the Leader said in a meeting on Sunday with dozens of Quran reciters and memorizers attending the 41st International Holy Quran Competitions in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

“Yet, not only has the Iranian nation not been harmed, but it has also advanced and grown. Today’s Iran is not the Iran of 40 years ago—we have progressed in every aspect,” he added.

Imam Khamenei further stressed that the Islamic Republic is confronting global arrogance alongside other countries in the world.

However, he went on, “What distinguishes Iran from many other nations is the Iranian people’s courage to denounce the United States as an aggressor, a liar, a deceitful and arrogant power while proclaiming down with America.”

Imam Khamenei also extolled the sacrifices of Palestinian resistance groups against the “Israeli” entity and underscored the imminent victory of people in the besieged Gaza Strip against the occupying entity.

“God willing, Gaza will prevail over the Zionist entity,” he asserted.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei underlined the victory of the people of Gaza over the Zionist entity and the American state as an example of the realization of what seemed impossible.

“If it had been said that the people of the small region of Gaza would fight against a great power like the US and emerge victorious, no one would have believed it, but this impossible matter has been realized by God’s permission,” he noted.