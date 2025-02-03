Sayyed Al-Houthi: Ready to Resume Military Escalation if ‘Israel’ Violates Ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi, lauded the steadfastness of Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades despite the assassination of its chief of staff, Mohammad Deif, attributing their resilience to Deif’s lifelong dedication and sacrifice.

In a speech on Sunday marking the anniversary of the assassination of former Yemeni President Saleh al-Sammad, Sayyed al-Houthi extended condolences to Hamas and the Palestinian people, emphasizing that al-Qassam’s endurance during Operation al-Aqsa Flood preserved its achievements.

“Deif was among the great exemplary leaders, possessing unwavering faith, determination, and a high fighting spirit,” Sayyed al-Houthi stated, crediting him with shaping al-Qassam into a formidable resistance force in Palestine.

Sayyed Al-Houthi underscored Yemen’s unique role in backing the Palestinian cause, asserting that the Yemeni people have stood out in their unwavering support for Gaza’s struggle.

He further condemned the “Israeli’ occupation's war on Gaza, asserting that the US-backed “Israeli’ assault aimed to annihilate the resistance, expel Palestinians, and exert complete control over the enclave. However, he noted that the perseverance of Palestinians had thwarted these objectives.

“The enemy seeks to eliminate the resistance, seize full control, and force the complete displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, yet their legendary steadfastness continues to obstruct these plans,” he stated.

Discussing the broader regional conflict, Sayyed al-Houthi praised the Lebanese people’s determination to reclaim their border villages and affirmed Ansarullah’s readiness to resume military escalation if the “Israeli” violates ceasefire agreements in Gaza or Lebanon.

Addressing Syria, Sayyed al-Houthi accused "Israel" of seeking to cement its occupation and take advantage of regional instability. He stressed that the Palestinian resistance, alongside Hezbollah, plays a crucial role in countering “Israeli” aggression, with Iran providing vital support.

“The Palestinian resistance, Hezbollah, and Iran have all played key roles in thwarting