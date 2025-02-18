Sheikh Qassem: “Israel” Has No Future in Southern Lebanon, Resistance Remains Unshaken

By Fatima Haydar, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech addressing the latest developments in southern Lebanon and the upcoming funeral of His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Resistance on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

He reaffirmed the steadfastness of the Resistance and the people’s unwavering commitment to their land, while condemning external attempts to undermine Lebanon’s victory.

At the beginning of his speech, Sheikh Qassem extended his condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of Commander of Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif, and his deputy, Marwan Issa. He described their assassination as part of ‘Israel’s’ ongoing aggression against the Palestinian resistance, affirming that their sacrifices will only strengthen the struggle for liberation.

He praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the resistance factions, stating, "The scenes of detainees being freed and displaced families returning to their homes are a true victory for the Palestinian people”.

He congratulated the steadfast resistance, the entire Palestinian nation, all supporting fronts, and everyone who contributed to this triumph.

The Hezbollah Secretary General emphasized that the return of the people of southern Lebanon is a powerful expression of popular liberation, describing it as a noble stance in reclaiming their homeland.

"The people, alongside the Resistance and the army, are the true liberators of Lebanon," he stated, dismissing any narrative that attempts to discredit their struggle.

Declaring that "‘Israel’ has no future in southern Lebanon," Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed that the enemy’s presence is unsustainable and that the resistance remains committed to defending Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Sheikh Qassem criticized those who attempt to justify “Israel’s” massacres and continued aggression, calling them out for failing to condemn the occupation’s violations.

"Some justify 'Israel’s' crimes instead of demanding a stable ceasefire," he said, urging them to acknowledge the reality of the resistance’s achievements.

He also dismissed allegations that Hezbollah is disconnected from historical realities, stating, "We are a movement of principles. We are not outside of history, as some claim."

The Resistance Leader announced that the funeral of His Eminence, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, will take place on February 23, with preparations underway for a ceremony befitting the leader of the Resistance.

He also confirmed that Sayyed Hashem Safieddine will be laid to rest as Hezbollah’s Secretary General, highlighting his lifelong dedication to the Resistance cause.

Regarding burial locations, Sheikh Qassem revealed that Sayyed Nasrallah will be buried in a designated plot between the old and new Beirut airport roads, while Sayyed Hashem Safieddine will be laid to rest in his hometown of Deir Qanoun Al-Naher, southern Lebanon. The official slogan of the funeral processions will be “We Remain Loyal to The Pledge”.

Also in his speech, the SG urged all supporters to refrain from firing weapons before, during or after the funeral, warning that such actions endanger lives. "We call for a total ban on gunfire. This reckless behavior harms our people and must stop," he stated firmly.

Additionally, he condemned the recent provocative motorcycle gatherings, emphasizing that they do not reflect Hezbollah’s values. "We do not approve of such displays, especially when they include inflammatory slogans," he said, urging discipline among supporters.

Despite external pressures and internal campaigns against the Resistance, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s unwavering stance. "This is a battle of sacrifices, with victories and losses, but the steadfastness of our people remains unshaken. The Resistance is a path, a choice and we will act when the time is right," he concluded.