IRG Navy Unveils Underground Missile Base to Counter Hostile Warships

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy has unveiled a newly constructed underground missile base in southern Iran, designed to house cruise missiles capable of targeting hostile destroyers in strategic waters.

According to Sepah News, the facility contains advanced cruise missiles equipped with electronic warfare countermeasures, ensuring readiness for rapid deployment. These missiles have undergone significant upgrades to enhance their combat effectiveness.

IRG Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRG Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri unveiled the facility on Saturday, where they also reviewed the IRG Navy’s latest combat readiness.

Earlier, on January 18, the IRG Navy showcased another underground naval missile base along Iran’s southern coast, designed to house a fleet of fast offensive craft and other vessels.

The Iranian Armed Forces, including the IRG and the national Army, continue to strengthen their military capabilities in accordance with directives from Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei. They have pledged to defend Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against external threats.

On October 1, Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at "Israel’s" military, intelligence, and espionage bases across the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II. The strike was in retaliation for the assassinations of senior Palestinian and Lebanese resistance leaders and a senior IRG commander.

In response, during the early hours of October 26, "Israel" targeted the Iranian provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan, and the capital, Tehran. However, Iran’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and neutralized the attacks.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the latest act of aggression and has reaffirmed its commitment to defending its national security and sovereign rights.