Southern California Wildfires Fully Contained After Weeks of Devastation

By Staff, Agencies

After 24 days of destruction, the Eaton and Palisades wildfires in Southern California have been fully contained, according to local reports on Friday.

The fires, which erupted on January 7, were driven by severe drought conditions and strong winds. The Palisades Fire ignited in Pacific Palisades, near Malibu, while the Eaton Fire began in the foothills of Angeles National Forest before spreading into Altadena.

Tragically, at least 29 people lost their lives—17 in the Eaton Fire and 12 in the Palisades Fire, as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Authorities are still investigating the cause of both blazes.

The Palisades Fire scorched 23,448 acres, destroying 6,837 structures and damaging over 1,000 more, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection [Cal Fire]. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres, with nearly 4,000 acres affecting urban areas and causing the loss of 9,418 structures, including historic buildings in Altadena.

Recent rainfall earlier this week helped firefighters contain the fires, significantly reducing the risk of further spread. “Rain showers across Southern California have greatly reduced current fire potential,” said Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler.