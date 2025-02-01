Venezuela Releases Six Americans Following Trump Envoy’s Visit

By Staff, Agencies

Six Americans detained in Venezuela have been released following a meeting between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and US envoy Richard Grenell.

The visit, which surprised many Venezuelans, comes amid ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and Maduro’s government.

Grenell’s trip, announced by the White House, focused on deportation negotiations and efforts to secure the release of US detainees. Shortly after the meeting, Grenell shared a photo with the freed Americans aboard an aircraft, stating they had spoken to former President Donald Trump and expressed their gratitude.

The meeting took place just weeks after Maduro was sworn in for a third term. The US and several Western nations refuse to recognize his presidency, citing opposition reports showing their candidate, Edmundo González, had won by a significant margin.

While details of the discussion remain unclear, Maduro described the talks as having resulted in “initial agreements.” Meanwhile, Trump defended the meeting, denying that it legitimized Maduro’s government but emphasizing his administration’s tough stance on Venezuela.

Critics, including former US envoy Elliott Abrams, warned that the visit could be used by Maduro to bolster his position internationally.

Venezuelan authorities have detained over 2,200 protesters following nationwide demonstrations over disputed election results, with as many as 10 Americans accused of involvement in alleged destabilization plots. Among those released was David Estrella, 62, who had been accused of conspiring to assassinate Maduro.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump directed Grenell to oversee repatriation flights for Venezuelans, including members of the Tren de Aragua criminal group, and to secure the release of all US detainees in the country.