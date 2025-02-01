NATO Supports Trump’s Greenland Push

By Staff, Agencies

German news agency DPA announced that NATO agrees with US President Donald Trump’s concerns about Greenland and is discussing increasing its military presence in the Arctic to counter Russia and China.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO member state, but Trump has repeatedly said the US needs to control it directly as a matter of national security.

Unnamed sources told DPA on Friday, that “Informal discussions” are underway at NATO to prepare a proposal for Trump involving a “major” troop deployment in the Arctic. The goal is to “ease tensions” between the US and Denmark over Greenland by addressing Washington’s concerns, they added.

As per DPA, Trump’s security concerns about Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic “are seen as valid” at NATO.

A separate poll in Greenland indicated that only 6% of locals want to join the US while 85% are opposed.

The German outlet noted that the issue of Greenland is “particularly delicate” for NATO, as having one member threaten to take another’s territory risks damaging the bloc’s credibility.