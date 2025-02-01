Trump Moves to Deport Pro-Palestine Students and Faculty Over Protests

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order filled with Islamophobic rhetoric, equating support for Palestine with terrorism and targeting the visa status of foreign students and faculty involved in pro-Gaza demonstrations.

While the order does not explicitly revoke visas, it pressures universities to monitor and report protest activities by foreign students and staff, potentially leading to investigations and deportations.

At a pre-planned demonstration against NATO and in support of Palestine, many protesters were just learning about the controversial executive order, which appears unconstitutional and violates fundamental human rights.

The anti-genocide protest movement, which surged after October 7, 2023, has become the second-largest in the US in the past 50 years. It includes numerous anti-Zionist Jewish activists, and demonstrations continue in support of Palestinian safety and freedom.

Deportation remains a bureaucratic process, and the real impact of Trump’s order depends on how many university officials and civil servants choose to collaborate with its enforcement.

This latest pro-"Israeli" move by Washington attempts to make visa eligibility contingent on alignment with the Trump administration’s political stance. It effectively denies legal immigrants their constitutional rights to free speech and assembly, disregarding prior court rulings that have upheld these freedoms.