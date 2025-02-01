Syrian Resistance Claims Responsibility for Firing at IOF

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Resistance claimed responsibility for the targeting of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] troops in the buffer zone last night.

The group announced it “has begun its operations against the 'Israeli' enemy alongside operations against al-Jolani’s terrorist gangs,” using the nom de guerre of new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

An "Israeli" Army Radio correspondent said last night, “Armed men opened fire on an 'Israeli' force in the Quneitra countryside,” noting that “this is the first time that fire has been directed at our forces after two months of roaming freely in Syria."

According to al-Akhbar Lebanese daily, the group vowed to confront the IOF by targeting "Israeli" forces and al-Jolani's armed men with ambushes and surprise attacks.

Local sources told Al Mayadeen earlier this month that "Israel" deployed reinforcements in the al-Jazeera barracks in the village of Maariya, in the Daraa countryside, near the Syrian-Jordanian border, erected high concrete barriers and paved all roads leading to the barracks.

Moreover, the source stated that for the first time, the IOF is deploying armored patrols on the hills of the recently occupied areas of Al-Sheikh Mountain [Mount Hermon], overlooking the territories in the Nabatieh region of South Lebanon.

This comes after “Israeli” media reported that the "Israeli" military is preparing for an extended presence in Syria.

According to “Walla!”, "Despite pressure from European parties on ‘Israel’, political leaders have instructed the ‘Israeli’ army to brace for a prolonged stay in Syrian territory."