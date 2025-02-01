Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Syrian Resistance Claims Responsibility for Firing at IOF

Syrian Resistance Claims Responsibility for Firing at IOF
folder_openSyria access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Resistance claimed responsibility for the targeting of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] troops in the buffer zone last night.

The group announced it “has begun its operations against the 'Israeli' enemy alongside operations against al-Jolani’s terrorist gangs,” using the nom de guerre of new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

An "Israeli" Army Radio correspondent said last night, “Armed men opened fire on an 'Israeli' force in the Quneitra countryside,” noting that “this is the first time that fire has been directed at our forces after two months of roaming freely in Syria."

According to al-Akhbar Lebanese daily, the group vowed to confront the IOF by targeting "Israeli" forces and al-Jolani's armed men with ambushes and surprise attacks.

Local sources told Al Mayadeen earlier this month that "Israel" deployed reinforcements in the al-Jazeera barracks in the village of Maariya, in the Daraa countryside, near the Syrian-Jordanian border, erected high concrete barriers and paved all roads leading to the barracks.

Moreover, the source stated that for the first time, the IOF is deploying armored patrols on the hills of the recently occupied areas of Al-Sheikh Mountain [Mount Hermon], overlooking the territories in the Nabatieh region of South Lebanon.

This comes after “Israeli” media reported that the "Israeli" military is preparing for an extended presence in Syria.

According to “Walla!”, "Despite pressure from European parties on ‘Israel’, political leaders have instructed the ‘Israeli’ army to brace for a prolonged stay in Syrian territory."

Israel Syria Lebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Syrian Resistance Claims Responsibility for Firing at IOF

Syrian Resistance Claims Responsibility for Firing at IOF

one hour ago
Wave of Violence: 13 Murdered in Shia Villages During HTS Raids in Homs

Wave of Violence: 13 Murdered in Shia Villages During HTS Raids in Homs

8 days ago
Clashes Between US and Turkish Proxies in Northern Syria Leave Dozens Dead

Clashes Between US and Turkish Proxies in Northern Syria Leave Dozens Dead

21 days ago
Frustration in Syria’s Quneitra as ’Israeli’ Incursions Persist

Frustration in Syria’s Quneitra as ’Israeli’ Incursions Persist

25 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 01-02-2025 Hour: 12:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot