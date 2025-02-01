WhatsApp: Users Targeted by ‘Israeli’ Spyware Company

By Staff, Agencies

An official from Meta's WhatsApp communication application unveiled that an "Israeli" spyware firm Paragon Solutions targeted a large number of its users, including journalists and civil society representatives.

Following the incident, WhatsApp issued Paragon a cease-and-desist letter, according to an official on Friday. In a statement, WhatsApp stated that it "will continue to protect people's ability to communicate privately," while the "Israeli" firm declined to comment.

WhatsApp officials informed Reuters that they had discovered an attempt to hack about 90 users of the platform, ranging from civil society to media members. One official revealed WhatsApp stopped the hacking attempt and was referring targets to the Canadian online watchdog group Citizen Lab.

The official refused to reveal how it determined that Paragon was responsible for the hack, detailing that law enforcement and industry partners had been notified but declined to go into detail.

According to Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton, the discovery of Paragon malware targeting WhatsApp users "is a reminder that mercenary spyware continues to proliferate, and as it does, so do we see familiar patterns of problematic use."

“Israeli” spyware firms like NSO group and Pegasus, have in the past claimed their services to governments are crucial to combating crime and preserving national security while in effect engaging in espionage activities against journalists, activists, and opposition lawmakers, raising worries.

Natalia Krapiva, senior tech-legal counsel at the advocacy organization Access Now, stated that Paragon had the reputation of being a superior spyware firm, "but WhatsApp's recent revelations suggest otherwise."

"This is not just a question of some bad apples — these types of abuses [are] a feature of the commercial spyware industry."