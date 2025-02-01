IRG: Legacy of Qassam Brigades Martyrs Eradicating Cancerous Tumor Of ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] confirmed that the glorious legacy of the martyrs of Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, in the battle against "Israel" will lighten the way for the future of Resistance.

In a message on Friday, the IRG expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the legendary and brave chief of the Qassam Brigades and several of its military council leaders in the battle against the "Israeli" entity.

It said the martyrs’ glorious legacy will be the torch of the path of the faithful and invincible fighters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the quest for the liberation of al-Quds and the eradication of the “cancerous tumor” of "Israel".

Chief of al-Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida on Thursday announced the martyrdom of several of the wing’s military council leaders in the battle against "Israel", including its chief of staff Mohammed Deif.

Mohammad Deif [Abu Khaled], known for his elusiveness, had survived at least seven attempts on his life by "Israel". He had been a key figure in orchestrating military operations against "Israel".

The IRG further described Deif and other martyred commanders of al-Qassam Brigades as “shining stars in the proud galaxy of Palestinian resistance” who created an inspiring and enduring narrative of sacrifice, resistance and relentless struggle against the criminal "Israeli" entity.

“Their names continue to instill fear and terror in the hearts of the Zionist criminals and their supporters, and those who continue their path will demonstrate that their names are still alive,” the statement read.

The Palestinians will strike against the satanic and racist Zionist entity and mark an end to its disgraceful existence, it noted.

The statement further vowed that “The IRG said Muslim nations will continue to support the resistance front in the fight against the "Israeli" entity.”