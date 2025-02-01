Pezeshkian: Imperialism Seeks to Portray Islam as Threat to Humanity

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that global imperialism is attempting to promote Islamophobia and introduce Islam and the Holy Qur’an as a threat to humanity.

Pezeshkian issued the warning in a message to the closing ceremony of the 41st International Qur’an Competition in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad on Friday.

He said although global imperialism mainly seeks to plunder the human and material resources of Muslims, all its mischievous plans will fail thanks to the efforts of all the servants and reciters of the Holy Qur’an.

The Iranian President further stressed that disobedience to Qur'anic teachings is the root cause of a significant part of the existing issues in the Muslim world.

He underscored the importance of fostering unity among Muslim nations “to prevent any division.”

“One of the important realities of the region and the world is resistance and steadfastness against oppression and inequality and support for the oppressed, which stems from the teachings of the Qur’an,” the Iranian president emphasized.

In parallel, Pezeshkian noted that the Holy Qur’an addresses human nature beyond race, color, class, and religion.

“Under the lofty teachings of the Qur’an, people can…live peacefully together with justice, kindness, and without any violence in today’s tumultuous world,” he pointed out.