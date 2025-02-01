Hamas Releases Two ’Israeli’ Captives, Third Expected Soon

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has released two of three "Israeli" captives as part of a gradual exchange under a ceasefire agreement that ended the 15-month-long "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

French citizen Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas, both of whom are "Israeli" settlers, were handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, as shown on Saturday. Both captives waved to the gathered Palestinian crowd before their transfer.

Meanwhile, Keith Siegel, an "Israeli" with American citizenship, is expected to be released soon in Gaza City, located in the northern part of the enclave.

As part of the ceasefire deal established on January 19, the entity will release 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth such exchange.

Additionally, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen on Saturday to allow critically injured Palestinians to receive medical treatment.