Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hamas Releases Two ’Israeli’ Captives, Third Expected Soon

Hamas Releases Two ’Israeli’ Captives, Third Expected Soon
folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has released two of three "Israeli" captives as part of a gradual exchange under a ceasefire agreement that ended the 15-month-long "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

French citizen Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas, both of whom are "Israeli" settlers, were handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, as shown on Saturday. Both captives waved to the gathered Palestinian crowd before their transfer.

Meanwhile, Keith Siegel, an "Israeli" with American citizenship, is expected to be released soon in Gaza City, located in the northern part of the enclave.

As part of the ceasefire deal established on January 19, the entity will release 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth such exchange.

Additionally, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen on Saturday to allow critically injured Palestinians to receive medical treatment.

 

Israel Palestine swap deal AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hamas Releases Two ’Israeli’ Captives, Third Expected Soon

Hamas Releases Two ’Israeli’ Captives, Third Expected Soon

3 hours ago
The Phantom of Al-Qassam: Mohammad Deif Martyred

The Phantom of Al-Qassam: Mohammad Deif Martyred

3 hours ago
Hamas Official: Palestine’s Liberation Now Within Reach

Hamas Official: Palestine’s Liberation Now Within Reach

3 hours ago
Hamas Names Three Captives to be Released Saturday

Hamas Names Three Captives to be Released Saturday

18 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 01-02-2025 Hour: 12:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot