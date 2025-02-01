Hamas Official: Palestine’s Liberation Now Within Reach

By Staff, Agencies

Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of Hamas’s Political Bureau, stated that the defeat of the "Israeli" occupation is now possible, and the complete liberation of Palestine is within reach.

Speaking on Friday, al-Hayya declared that the Palestinian people and their resistance forces have achieved their objectives in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, chief among them being the humiliation of the usurping entity and the destruction of its myth as an invincible force.

With the battle now over, the resistance has officially announced the martyrdom of several senior commanders who sacrificed their lives for the Cause.

"Their sacrifices have nurtured the tree of honor and dignity, bearing the fruits of heroism and victory," he said, emphasizing that these leaders have passed the banner to a new generation who will continue the march toward Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and Al-Aqsa.

Al-Hayya stressed that the resistance has always stood at the forefront of martyrdom, side by side with the Palestinian people, sharing in their struggles. "The blood and bodies of our leaders are mixed with those of our people," he added.

He praised the Al-Qassam Brigades for keeping their promise to the people, bringing the enemy to its knees and forcing its soldiers to retreat humiliated and defeated. "We now witness our heroic prisoners being freed one by one, while the occupation's forces flee our land under the strikes of the resistance."

Al-Hayya paid special tribute to the legendary commander Mohammad Deif "Abu Khaled," calling him a symbol of resistance who spent his life outmaneuvering his pursuers and leading the struggle from a time when Hamas had neither weapons nor resources, relying solely on a clear vision and unwavering determination.

On Thursday, Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed the martyrdom of several senior leaders, including Chief of Staff Mohammed Deif and Deputy Military Commander Marwan Issa, along with other high-ranking figures such as Ghazi Abu Tama’a, Raed Thabet, Rafeh Salama, Ahmed al-Ghandour and Ayman Nofal.

Deif, who had survived multiple assassination attempts by "Israel," was a mastermind of military operations against the entity and a revered figure across the Axis of Resistance. Factions across the region now mourn and honor the fallen leaders of Al-Qassam, led by Commander Deif, who embodied steadfastness and sacrifice in the battle against the occupation.