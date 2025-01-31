Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

US Trade War Expands as Trump Targets Canada, Mexico and China

US Trade War Expands as Trump Targets Canada, Mexico and China
folder_openAmericas... access_time 50 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US has announced new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, escalating trade tensions with key economic partners.

President Donald Trump is set to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods and an additional 10% levy on imports from China, citing concerns over illegal fentanyl distribution and trade imbalances.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the measures, stating that the president is taking action to address border security, drug trafficking, and economic competitiveness. Trump has long criticized trade deficits with Canada and Mexico, framing them as subsidies that disadvantage American industries.

Despite the administration's claims, trade experts warn that the tariffs could disrupt supply chains and raise consumer prices. Many economists argue that tariffs function as a tax on importers, costs that are often passed on to consumers through higher prices on essential goods like food, automobiles, and clothing.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from both domestic and international leaders. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to defend her nation's sovereignty, stating that Mexico has contingency plans to respond accordingly. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also pledged countermeasures, acknowledging that while retaliatory tariffs are not desirable, Canada will protect its economic interests.

Trade groups and lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about the potential fallout, warning that the tariffs could strain diplomatic ties and disrupt the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement [USMCA], which Trump himself negotiated during his first term. Some members of Congress are calling for legislative action to limit the president’s ability to impose tariffs unilaterally.

As the global economic landscape shifts, US allies and trading partners are weighing their responses. While Washington seeks to pressure its neighbors, Mexico and Canada remain firm in their commitment to fair trade and economic stability, resisting external coercion while defending their national interests.

China Canada mexico DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Trade War Expands as Trump Targets Canada, Mexico and China

US Trade War Expands as Trump Targets Canada, Mexico and China

50 minutes ago
Venezuela Resists US Pressure Amid Deportation, Oil Disputes

Venezuela Resists US Pressure Amid Deportation, Oil Disputes

one hour ago
Trump to Swiftly Downsize US Government

Trump to Swiftly Downsize US Government

8 hours ago
US: Washington DC Plane Crash Black Boxes Recovered

US: Washington DC Plane Crash Black Boxes Recovered

12 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 31-01-2025 Hour: 11:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot