US Trade War Expands as Trump Targets Canada, Mexico and China

The US has announced new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, escalating trade tensions with key economic partners.

President Donald Trump is set to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods and an additional 10% levy on imports from China, citing concerns over illegal fentanyl distribution and trade imbalances.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the measures, stating that the president is taking action to address border security, drug trafficking, and economic competitiveness. Trump has long criticized trade deficits with Canada and Mexico, framing them as subsidies that disadvantage American industries.

Despite the administration's claims, trade experts warn that the tariffs could disrupt supply chains and raise consumer prices. Many economists argue that tariffs function as a tax on importers, costs that are often passed on to consumers through higher prices on essential goods like food, automobiles, and clothing.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from both domestic and international leaders. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to defend her nation's sovereignty, stating that Mexico has contingency plans to respond accordingly. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also pledged countermeasures, acknowledging that while retaliatory tariffs are not desirable, Canada will protect its economic interests.

Trade groups and lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about the potential fallout, warning that the tariffs could strain diplomatic ties and disrupt the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement [USMCA], which Trump himself negotiated during his first term. Some members of Congress are calling for legislative action to limit the president’s ability to impose tariffs unilaterally.

As the global economic landscape shifts, US allies and trading partners are weighing their responses. While Washington seeks to pressure its neighbors, Mexico and Canada remain firm in their commitment to fair trade and economic stability, resisting external coercion while defending their national interests.