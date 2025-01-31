Iran Aims to Enhance Relations with Kyrgyzstan: First VP

By Staff, Agencies

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has expressed Iran's resolve to strengthen relations with Kyrgyzstan in different fields.

Iran's VP Aref expressed the country's strong desire to expand its ties with Kyrgyzstan, citing the country's growing relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Aref praised Iran's extensive cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in economy, trade, and transportation, emphasizing the need for closer scientific and technological partnership during a meeting in Kazakhstan.

In addition to implementing existing agreements, he added that the two countries should work towards activating their joint cooperation commission.

Aref further noted that membership of Iran and Kyrgyzstan in regional organizations provides a good opportunity for both countries to deepen their ties.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the Iran-Kyrgyzstan cultural and historical commonalities could lead to more consultations between the two sides on regional issues.

He also invited the Kyrkyz prime minister to participate in the Caspian Summit, which will be held in the Iranian capital of Tehran on February 18.

Kasymaliev, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to friendly ties with Iran and that it stands ready to hold constructive talks with Tehran.

He further hoped that Iranian investment in Kyrgyzstan would increase.

He said Iran’s cooperation has been developing within the EAEU framework, adding that all the bloc's member states are keen on expanding their relations with Iran.