Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Hamas Names Three Captives to be Released Saturday

Hamas Names Three Captives to be Released Saturday
folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, has published the names of the three "Israeli" captives who will be released on Saturday.

Chief of al-Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida made the announcement in a post on his telegram channel on Friday. 

He said Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas will be freed as part of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and "Israel" that ended the latter's 15-month-long genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" officials said the families of the three captives have been notified.

A Palestinian advocacy group said that Israel is to free 90 inmates on Saturday in exchange for three "Israeli" captives.

"Ninety prisoners will be released tomorrow in exchange for the three "Israeli" detainees, nine of whom are serving life sentences and 81 of whom have long sentences," Palestinian Prisoners' Club spokeswoman Amani Sarahneh told AFP on Friday.

"Israel" launched its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The occupation entity failed to achieve its declared objectives of freeing captives and eliminating Hamas despite killing almost 47,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

"Israel" accepted Hamas’ longstanding negotiation terms under the Gaza truce, which began on January 19.

Israel Palestine ceasefire captives

Comments

  1. Related News
Hamas Names Three Captives to be Released Saturday

Hamas Names Three Captives to be Released Saturday

one hour ago
Detainee Thanks Gazans after Release, Says ’Israel’ Tortures Palestinians

Detainee Thanks Gazans after Release, Says ’Israel’ Tortures Palestinians

4 hours ago
UN: 2500 Gaza Children at Imminent Risk of Death

UN: 2500 Gaza Children at Imminent Risk of Death

8 hours ago
Resistance Factions Pay Tribute to Hamas Military Commander

Resistance Factions Pay Tribute to Hamas Military Commander

12 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 31-01-2025 Hour: 07:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot