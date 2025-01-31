Hezbollah Declares Pride in Hamas Martyrs: They Offered their People Everything they Could in Defense of their Dignity

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah congratulated the honorable leaders who offered their people everything they could in defense of their dignity and in order to restore their freedom and independence, headed by the great commander Mohammad Deif.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences and congratulations to the Mujahideen brothers in Hamas, all the dear Palestinian resistance factions, and the patient and struggling Palestinian people on the martyrdom of Al-Qassam Brigades Chief of Staff Mohammed Deif and his senior comrades, members of the military council, and especially to their honorable families, asking Allah to grant them patience, solace and great reward.

We declare our pride in these honorable leaders who remained in the field of jihad and resistance until the last moments of their lives, and offered their people everything they could in defense of their dignity and in order to restore their freedom and independence, headed by the great commander Mohammad Deif, who spent his life fighting the occupying "Israeli" enemy and made it taste defeat, especially in the battle of Al-Aqsa flood, of which he was the main architect and leader in the field, and he and his brothers will remain a symbol for the free people who will continue the path of resistance.