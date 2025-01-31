Trump to Swiftly Downsize US Government

By Staff, Agencies

The new US president, Donald Trump, has created historic shock with a blitzkrieg to drastically shrink the size of the central government.

That has long been one of the goals of American libertarianism and of the conservatives in Western liberal democracies.

The US President issued, and then almost immediately rescinded, an order to freeze almost all federal expenditures after the resultant chaos and mass opposition to the move.

Moreover, the blocking of trillions of dollars of Federal funding would have upended the national economy and might be an illegal act against decisions by Congress, but it does reveal the goals of the new administration.

Trump also has offered resignation buyouts to 2 million of the nation's 3 million federal employees.

It seems likely that most of these posts would not be replaced, permanently reducing the civil service in a country already infamous for providing few government services to its citizens.

The Democratic Party's crisis worsens due to Trump's actions, including his plans to replace the New Deal post-Great Depression. Members feel overwhelmed and unable to respond effectively.

In addition, the new deal was an effort almost a century ago to forestall socialist inspired changes which were then sweeping the world.

Many Democrats say that Trump underestimates the attachment many citizens have for its limited but necessary social protections for the poor, sick and elderly.