Hezbollah MP: Lebanese State must Shoulder Responsibility To Confront “Israeli” Aggressions

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP, Ibrahim Al-Moussawi, reacted to the latest “Israeli” attack in the Bekaa town of Janta-Shaara. He said the following:

The “Israeli” enemy’s criminal air aggression deep inside Lebanese territory, which led to the martyrdom and the injury of several people, constitutes a very dangerous violation and a blatant and explicit aggression that breaches the executive procedures of Resolution 1701, which requires parties involved and the guarantors of the implementation of the agreement to assume their responsibilities in firmly confronting the enemy's violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

This persistent and systematic escalation by the enemy without serious and responsible action from the international guarantors shows their indifference or inability at best. It also confirms the enemy's disavowal of any serious obligations and its lack of respect for the international community as a whole.

The Lebanese state, represented by the Lebanese president, the government, and the army, is required to take immediate action with all available means to quickly put an end to the Zionist criminality and stop this ongoing shedding of the blood of the Lebanese and violation of the state’s sovereignty over its lands.

The enemy’s continued criminal attacks against Lebanon and the Lebanese and the international community not taking deterrent punitive measures or condemning the enemy and requiring it to respect the agreements and understandings is a form of encouragement for “Israel” to continue its acts of aggression. This amounts to implicit acceptance and collusion with “Israel” in the policy of killing, destruction, erosion, and violation of sovereignty. This is a completely condemnable matter and contradicts the most basic principles of respecting the sovereignty of states and protecting their peoples and properties.