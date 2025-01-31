China Building World’s Largest Military Command Center

By Staff, Agencies

A report mentioned that China is building a military center at least 10 times the size of the Pentagon.

According to current and former American officials, China’s military is building a massive complex in western Beijing that US intelligence believes will serve as a wartime command center far larger than the Pentagon.

Satellite images obtained by the Financial Times that are being examined by US intelligence show a roughly 1,500-acre construction site 30km southwest of Beijing.

Several current and former US officials said the intelligence community was closely monitoring the site, which would be the world’s largest military command center — and at least 10 times the size of the Pentagon.

Based on an assessment of satellite images obtained by the FT, major construction started in mid-2024. Three people familiar with the situation said some intelligence analysts had dubbed the project “Beijing Military City”.