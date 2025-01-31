Iran: Ten-Day Dawn Ceremonies Mark 46th Victory of Islamic Revolution

By Staff, Agencies

Iranians have begun Ten-Day Dawn celebrations to mark the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution that toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

The nationwide celebrations started on Friday, which coincides with the 12th day of the solar calendar month of Bahman.

The day marks the homecoming of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, after several years of living in exile.

Celebrating the day, motorcycle parades were held in the capital Tehran and other cities across the country.

As one of the programs, the seating area of Imam Khomeini in Behesht-e Zahra, Tehran's major cemetery in the south of the city, was adorned with flowers on Friday morning in a ceremony attended by thousands of people as well as several high-ranking officials.

The Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Hamidreza Hajibabaei, said during the event, "After 46 years, we have been able to establish resistance in the world and steer the world toward multipolarity."

"Over the past 46 years, the Iranian people have consistently been in a defensive position in the war that America has waged against us, and the victor of this war has always been the Iranian nation," he added.

The senior lawmaker stressed, "The enemy imposed an eight-year war on us, shot down our passenger plane, assassinated General Soleimani, and imposed sanctions on us. All these wars were initiated by the Americans against the Iranian nation, and these actions have led the Iranian people to consider America as their enemy and hold resentment toward it."