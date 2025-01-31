The Hypocrisy of Turkey’s Stance on ’Israel’ and Palestine

By Mohamad Hammoud

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, has long styled himself as a champion of the Muslim Sunni world and a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause. His rhetoric, particularly following the October 7, 2023, Hamas operation and the ensuing “Israeli” military operations in Gaza, has been fierce. Erdo?an has labeled "Israel" a "terrorist state," accused it of genocide, and pledged to sever ties and hold its leaders accountable for war crimes. However, his government's actions paint a starkly different picture. The contradiction between Erdo?an’s fiery words and Turkey’s economic policies exposes a troubling duplicity, raising questions about whether his motives are rooted in genuine solidarity or ambitions to revive Turkey’s imperial influence.

Erdo?an's Contradictions: Words vs. Actions

Erdo?an’s vocal condemnation of "Israel" during the recent Gaza conflict has earned him support among segments of the Muslim world, where public sentiment strongly favors the Palestinian cause. Yet, behind the scenes, Turkey maintains robust economic ties with "Israel," particularly in the energy sector. Reports reveal that oil from Azerbaijan is transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan [BTC] pipeline through Turkey to "Israel," meeting approximately 40% of its oil needs. This arrangement continues even amidst Erdo?an's public denunciations.

In November 2023, Turkey's energy minister denied claims that oil tankers bound for "Israel" had departed from the port of Ceyhan since the onset of Ankara's trade embargo. However, investigations show otherwise. A crude oil tanker loaded with Azeri oil departed from Ceyhan in late October, turned off its tracking signal, and reappeared days later near Sicily, suggesting covert deliveries to "Israel."

This hypocrisy is glaring. Even as "Israel" conducted military operations in Gaza, killing Palestinian civilians—many of whom are Sunni Muslims—Turkey continued these economic dealings. Erdo?an’s public rebuke of "Israel" loses credibility when contrasted with his government’s willingness to profit from trade with the same state. This contradiction suggests that Erdo?an’s rhetoric is less about genuine support for Palestinians and more about projecting himself as a leader of the Muslim world.

Ottoman Legacy and Erdo?an's Aspirations

To understand Erdo?an’s actions, it is critical to examine Turkey’s historical role in the Arab world. During the Ottoman Empire, Turkey was the center of power in much of the Muslim world, ruling the Arab lands for centuries. The Ottomans often suppressed Arab nationalism and treated the region as a colonial possession, leaving a legacy of resentment among many Arabs.

Despite this fraught history, Erdo?an has sought to revive Turkey’s influence in the Arab world, invoking the Ottoman past as a symbol of Muslim unity and strength. A significant part of this strategy involves Turkey’s alignment with the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist organization with substantial influence in the Arab world. Through this partnership, Erdo?an has sought to counterbalance rival powers like Saudi Arabia, which also vies for leadership of the Muslim world.

However, this approach has faced numerous challenges. Many Arab governments, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, view the Muslim Brotherhood with hostility, considering it a threat to their secular governance. Turkey’s support for the Brotherhood has strained relations with these nations, complicating Erdo?an’s efforts to position himself as a unifying leader for Sunni Muslims. His alliances with controversial groups like the Brotherhood appear opportunistic, aimed more at expanding Turkey’s influence than genuinely supporting Sunni causes.

The "Israel" Connection: A Betrayal of Palestinians?

By maintaining trade relations with "Israel," Turkey indirectly supports a state accused of oppressing Palestinians, who are overwhelmingly Sunni Muslims. This raises fundamental questions about Erdo?an’s priorities. Is his support for Palestinians sincere, or is it a calculated move to enhance his image while masking his economic dealings with "Israel"?

Erdo?an’s actions undermine his credibility as a leader of the Sunni world. How can he claim to champion Sunni Muslims while aiding "Israel," a state accused of killing Sunni Palestinians? This contradiction reveals the transactional nature of Erdo?an’s foreign policy, which prioritizes economic and geopolitical interests over genuine solidarity with oppressed Muslims.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Hypocrisy

Erdo?an’s dual approach to "Israel" and the Palestinian cause epitomizes the hypocrisy that has come to define his leadership. While his anti-"Israel" rhetoric bolsters his standing among segments of the Muslim world, his government’s actions tell a contradictory story. By maintaining economic ties with "Israel," Erdo?an has betrayed the people he claims to defend.

This duplicity reflects not only Erdo?an’s leadership style but also Turkey’s broader ambitions to restore its Ottoman-era influence in the Muslim world. His attempts to position Turkey as the leader of Sunni Islam should be scrutinized, especially when his actions consistently contradict his words.

Ultimately, Erdo?an’s rhetoric about defending Palestinians and opposing "Israel" may win applause in the short term, but history will likely remember him as a leader whose words and actions were deeply misaligned. His legacy is one of hypocrisy, where power and economic interests took precedence over genuine principles of justice and solidarity.